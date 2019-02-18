Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

By Modern Ghana
275 Ambulances For Constituencies Ready

The Akufo-Addo led government has unveiled 275 Mercedes Benz Ambulances which will be distributed to all constituencies.

DGN online’s sources say the Ambulances were procured by the Ministry for Special Initiatives and would be handed over to the Ministry of Health for onward delivery.

The medical vehicles, unveiled at the Silver Star Auto Limited by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are fitted with modern equipment and built to suit Ghana's terrain.

218201944131 uypctgfsrm bawumiaambulance

The provision of the Ambulances is in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s December 2018 promise to provide Ambulances to all the 275 constituencies to solve the ambulance deficit in Ghana's health sector.

The health sector had come under the spotlight for its huge ambulance deficit of only 55 functioning ambulances to the whole population.

The new ambulances will therefore shore up government’s efforts to enhance emergency healthcare delivery in the country.

Source: Daily Guide

