Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | General News

Ayawaso Probe: Civilian Operatives Don’t Have Crowd Management Training—SWAT Commander

By Modern Ghana
DPS Samuel Kojo Azuku
DPS Samuel Kojo Azuku

DPS Samuel Kojo Azuku, the Commander in charge of the Special Weapons and Tactics (UNIT) at the National Security told the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election that the civilian operatives of National Security do not have any form of training in crowd management.

He has also told the Commission that the civilian operatives are not trained in weapon handling. Again, he has disclosed that National Security was not part of the election security taskforce on January 31, 2019 when the shootings took place.

According to him, there are no civilian operatives in the SWAT Unit of National Security but was quick to add that at the Secretariat of National Security, there are some civilian operatives.

He said civilian operatives of National Security usually wear black t-shirts especially when they are going on operations.

Asked how the civilian operatives would manage a crowd situation, he said he could not speak on that because they have never come across any situation like that.

He told the Commission that in all there were 36 officers in the SWAT unit of National Security. He however told the Commission that the civilian operatives are given some form of security training.

According to him, he heard about the shooting incident at the NDC’s candidate’s residence through social media.

---Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Abronye DC Wants Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Arrested and Prosecuted For Fraud
Revisit Commencement Clause And Other Clauses Of The Right To Information Bill
Legon Migration Studies Undertake Global Migration Research
UNDP, Energy Commission Presents Ghana’s Renewable Energy Master Plan To Energy Ministry
TOP STORIES

Police Trails Four NDC's 'Hawks' Members Over Kumasi Shootin...

8 hours ago

275 Ambulances For Constituencies Ready

10 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line