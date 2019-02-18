JDM’s Campaign Team Refute Reports Of Cash Confusion In The NDC

The 2020 campaign team of the former President John Dramani Mahama in a press statement has refuted reports to the effect that confusion has erupted within the opposition National Democratic Congress over some cash being disbursed.

The Daily Guide Newspaper on Monday 18th February, 2019 reports that Former President John Dramani Mahama who double as a candidate for the NDC flagbearership position

“held a meeting with all 10 regional chairmen at his office to discuss how to shore up support for his candidature in order to win the race”

revealing that the former president has budgeted an amount of GH₵2million for that project.

The publication further report that



“Each of the 10 regional chairmen was given an amount of GH₵100,000 with GH₵30,000 for each of the 275 constituency chairmen to ensure he wins the primary”

The Press statement which was signed by Former President Mahama’s Spoke person, James Agyenim-Boateng described the publication as a lie aimed at turning things against the Former President ahead of the Party’s Flagbearer elections on Saturday 23rd February 2019.

“The bundle falsehood published by the Daily Guide is deliberately intended to create disaffection for Mr. Mahama’s campaign as well as sow discord among NDC delegates ahead of Saturday’s flagbearer elections”

However, the team urged the public in particular, delegates, members and supporters of the party to ignore the publication which the team termed as fake News.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) if schedules remain same will on Saturday, February 23, 2019, elect its Presidential candidate having the former President John Dramani Mahama, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrissu, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Goosie Tanoh and Prof. Joshua Alabi as candidates.