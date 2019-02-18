Shaun Raposo Appointed New Country Director For Accra Brewery

Mr. Shaun Raposo is the new Country Director for Accra Brewery Limited (ABL).

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree in Marketing and a B.Com Honours in Logistics both from Rand Afrikaans University (RAU) in South Africa.

He began his career with South African Breweries (SAB) Miller Plc. in 2005 in the export division and served in several roles in Supply Chain for the Business's South Africa and Angola markets.

He was Head of Supply Chain and Planning in our Nigeria Business and then Head of Logistics. Before this new appointment, he was the Procurement Director for our Business Unit (BU) in West Africa.

Shaun Raposo was appointed as the Country Director effective 1st February, 2019, and he is responsible for overseeing ABL's overall business performance.

One of his primary objectives as the Country Director is to offer premium customer service to our cherished customers and neighboring communities.

