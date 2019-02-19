Police Branded Car Belongs To Police—SWAT Commander

The Commander in Charge of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), at the National Security, DSP Samuel Kojo Azuku, has insisted that the vehicle belongs to the police but assigned rather to National Security.

This clearly contradicts Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, told the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings that the police branded vehicle seen on the day of the incident, January 31, 2019, did not belong to the police,

DSP Azuku who appeared before the Commission today, Monday February 18, 2019, at the Osu Castle, said the branded vehicle “it’s a vehicle on charge at the SWAT Unit of National Security.

He said the vehicle was handed over to him as Commander of the Unit by his predecessor.

Asked whether all police vehicles were registered GP, he said, not all police vehicles have a GP registration number.

He told the Commission that the vehicle was also handed over to his predecessor by ASP Charles Badu who is currently on United Nations (UN) mission in Sudan.

He said vehicles at the SWAT unit were given to the unit in 2012 but he denied that he did not know as to how they were handed over to the unit.

He also denied that the civilian operatives on duty on that day were not national security operatives but persons working for other groups.

Mr. Azuku stressed that the civilian operatives were working with national security and that he knew them personally because they had worked together prior to the by-election.