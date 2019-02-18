Dirty Linen That Never Was

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama might have various reasons for engaging with members of the diplomatic corps recently. But the one which stands out is winning the hearts of the diplomats in his telling moments.

But thinking that presenting what he thinks is the dirty linen of the country is a means to that end does not make sense. If that was a mistake the inclusion of a former devious National Security Minister was the last straw to break the camel's back.

Perhaps the former President should have engaged a renowned local Man Of God fully clad in his cassock to join the team. Shedding tears jointly with the clergyman for the Ghana he so much reduced to near nothingness through bad governance and mismanagement of the public purse, would have done so much for his political cause.

A person whose name evokes nightmares and delusions in his surviving victims because of his sordid past worsens an already bad status of a meeting which was what the Mahama/Diplomats' conference was anyway.

Worse bye-elections took place in Ghana under the NDC yet these have not been presented by former President John Mahama. This qualifies him to be called a hypocrite, one who would lie between his teeth to achieve a political goal; the moralities notwithstanding.

Political strategies come in varied forms but when they turn out to be deficient in political wisdom, the inclination to wonder what informed their adoption cannot be subdued: the narration of lies as the former President did, and the inclusion of someone whose actions caused deaths and anguish in families in his team say it all about the status of the former President.

Ghanaians have not forgotten the history of this country when Totobi-Quakyi was National Security Minister. With such a character in his team when he moaned in front of the diplomats, the engagement was anything but productive.

With no dirty linen in the country today, the only one being when Totobi-Quakyi was National Security Minister and when former President John Mahama was at the helm, the attempt to run down the country was a mission in futility.

Describing the former President as a liar by a former government appointee as contained in a story in this edition was just apt.

It is unfortunate that the former President's advisors did not find it necessary to exclude human rights abusers such as the former National Security Minister from his team. If he wanted persons who fit the bill of wicked and ready to kill then he was right with his choice.

Those who struggled to have our airwaves opened for all Ghanaians to make use of will never forget the obstacles planted on their way by Totobi-Quakyi. Radio Eye was so dealt with that it never resurrected by the time Totobi-Quakyi's directives had been completed.

The diplomats returned to their homes, of course, wondering what the fretting former President expects them to do when his situation was dictated by Ghanaians through the ballot box.

The diplomats would also be befuddled as to whether the former President had already gone though the drill of the primary election of his party and emerged as the flag bearer. Perhaps there is so much money in his kitty that he thinks he would be able to buy the conscience of the party delegates.

On a final note, the former President only presented a delusionary picture to the diplomats, one non-representative of a Ghana under the current crop of appointees.