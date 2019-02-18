Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
15 minutes ago | General News

Citi FM Retracts And Apologises To GOIL For False Reportage

By Modern Ghana
This is to retract an earlier publication by citinewsroom.com with the headline; “Fire guts GOIL fuel station at Akropong.” We acknowledge that, the publication, in which we said a GOIL filling station at Akropong was gutted by fire is completely untrue because it was Allied oil instead.

The said story was without malice and was not also intended to cause any harm to GOIL. Steps have already been taken and correction effected.

We therefore unreservedly apologize to the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) for any embarrassment the publication may have caused.

---Citinewsroom

