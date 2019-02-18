EOCO Retrieves GH¢61m From Tax Defaulters For GRA

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has retrieved an amount of GH¢61 million from tax defaulters for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Executive Director of EOCO K.K. Amoah made this known to DAILY GUIDE over the weekend.

The recoveries were made from a number of organizations and businesses over the past two years of the New Patriotic Party administration.

Cases

So far, EOCO is said to be probing some high-profile financially-related criminal cases and the EOCO boss says there are about 25 of such cases.

He mentioned Venture Capital and the Free Zones Authority as some of the companies under investigations for 'serious' financial malpractices.

He disclosed that by the middle of March, dockets for most of the cases would be ready and submitted to the Attorney-General's Department for advice.

Ponzi Schemes

According to him, there are some 'ponzi' schemes that EOCO has probed and ordered to return the investments of their customers.

He listed some of the 'ponzi' schemes as Global Coin Help International, World Drive Ghana and ICL Market Limited.

Collapsed Banks

He said a Special Investigation Team was probing the circumstances leading to the collapse of the seven indigenous banks namely unibank, Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank, UT Bank and Capital Bank.

Mr. Amoah has therefore encouraged the public to follow up on their cases with EOCO, saying that “the new chapter of the office allows for complainants to follow up on cases.”

