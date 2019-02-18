Nana Addo In A Center Of Mockery Over Cathedral Project Overseas

Nana Akufo Addo- a wrong decision over Cathedral project?

Throughout the world, Africa is never given the respect and the recognition it deserves because the developed world believe that Africans are morons, lacking the intelligence to develop the continent and to feed the population, despite how rich the continent is.

Insults, underestimation, abusive and derogatory comments, are all over the internet directing to African leaders. Such unfriendly and disrespectful comments should have been issues of concern to African leaders to prove people wrong and change their corruptible attitudes.

Unfortunately, that's not what is happening in Africa. The developed world and Africans in their Diaspora will never understand and will never accept any good explanation from Nana Akufo Addo, over the building of a Cathedral in Ghana, a country many people are suffering, unemployed, and banking institutions have collapsed.

And what made the situation worse over this Cathedral project is the appeal Nana Akufo made both local and international to solicit for funds to sponsor the building of a Cathedral. In fact, Nana Addo has really made thousands of Africans or Ghanaians in the Diaspora very angry.

Some videos are now circulating on the 'Youtube' making fun of Nana Akufo Addo over the Cathedral project. In one of the videos, a woman in a Metro, jokingly trying to raise fund for Nana Addo. She claims, we need to build a Cathedral in Ghana for Jesus Christ to come and live in to solve problems in Ghana."

According to Nana Addo, he made a promise to God, therefore, he has to fulfill his promise, since the Bible says "It is better not to make a vow than to make one and not fulfill it." If Nana Addo, does read his Bible daily, he should have known that God forgives and understands, therefore, changing his mind to seek the needs of Ghanaians will also give him blessings.

Now I need to ask Nana Akufo Addo what blessings does he expects from God after building a Cathedral and thousands of Ghanaians are hungry, unemployed and suffering? I don't blame you for that grave decision you made, it's the fault of the hungry and the corrupt judges that approved the Cathedral project.