FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
58 minutes ago | Headlines

SWAT Team Commander Faces Short Commission in Week Two

By Modern Ghana
The commander for the SWAT team of National Security, ASP Samuel Azugu give his account at the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry today, Monday.

Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry was tasked to investigate the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election resumes sitting today [Monday].

This will be the second week of its operation out of the one-month mandate it has been given.

Last week, persons including the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah; Minister of State in charge of National Security, Byran Acheampong, East Legon District Police Commander; National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah; Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, DSP George Lysander Asare among other police officers.

The commission, chaired by Justice Emile Short, has former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA and private legal practitioner, Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi as its Secretary. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong are also members of the Commission.

---citinewsroom

