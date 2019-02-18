Landlords To Be Prosecuted For Renting To Illegal Immigrants

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has warned that it will prosecute landlords and property owners in the country who rent out their facilities to foreigners without proper immigration documents.

According to the GIS, the practice of harboring illegal immigrants over the years has led to the surge in crime as their activities can't be monitored.

The Ghana Immigration Service, in 2018, intensified the strict implementation of the regulations on the entry and residence of foreigners in the country.

But it has said that it will do more to strengthen security within the country and ensure that every foreigner in the country is duly documented and permitted to stay in Ghana.

The Public Relations Officer of the GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako Attah said the service will not relent on its effort to clamp down on illegal immigrants.

“If you are landlord and you want to give your property out to a non-Ghanaians, the law says that be very sure that, that person has proper residential status from the Ghana Immigration service. If we come to your premises and such people are there [without documentation] then you have contravened the law,” he said.

Superintendent Amoako Attah further said landlords who are found to have breached the law will be fined or jailed.

“It behooves on every property owner, before you sign any lodging agreement, be sure that they have every proper documentation that is a Passport and the requisite residential permit. Anyone who contravenes will be fined GH¢1000 or imprisonment for a term of three years or both,” he added.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana