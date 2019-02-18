When The Time Comes: Why President Akufo-Addo Must Accept And Implement All The Recommendations Of The Short Commission - Without Exception

The vast majority of the ordinary people of Ghana understand instinctively that if their nation is anchored on the rule of law, and continues to be a constitutional democracy, they will always remain a free people. That is the reason why regardless of the challenges it faces, from time to time, this potentially great nation of ours, will maintain its democratic system of government.

It is that instinctive belief, which lies behind the sense of outrage, felt by many across the nation, when they watched the video clip of fearsome-looking armed men - some wearing balaclavas over their heads to hide their identities - brutally assaulting people, in the vicinity of the residence of one of the candidates, who had intended to stand in the recent Ayawaso Wuogon constituency by-election.

Regardless of party affiliation, most Ghanaians who saw that video clip, clearly understood that tolerating the presence of armed thugs - apparently sponsored with taxpayers' money, but unknown to the leadership of the police and military - in our system, was a sure-fire way to empower would-be tyrants in our midst, who would not think twice about taking away our liberties, on a whim (God forbid!), should it suit the dubious ends they seek.

A mostly wise, patient and pragmatic people, your average Ghanaian understands clearly that we have arrived at a watershed moment, in our constitutional democracy, and that we must sieze the opportunity it offers us as a civilised people, to rid our nation"s political world of the unsavoury and cynical practice, of decent and respectable people having to ally themselves with lawless thugs, for political expediency. Hallelujah: God indeed does love Mother Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo (God bless him!) must adopt the selfsame strategy he used in his decision to appoint Hon. Martin Amidu as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor. As a well-meaning, and patriotic statesman, he must be guided by the supreme national interest, not party advantage - by keeping his own counsel in this matter: and resolving to accept and implement all the recommendations that will be made by the Short Commission, without exception. Regardless of what the cynics around him say.

9The vast majority of the ordinary people of Ghana, understand instinctively that if their nation is anchored on the rule of law, and continues to be a constitutional democracy, they will always remain a free people. That is the reason why regardless of the challenges it faces, from time to time, this potentially great nation of ours, will maintain its democratic system of government.

It is that instinctive belief, which lies behind the sense of outrage, felt by many across the nation, when they watched the video clip of fearsome-looking armed men - some wearing balaclavas over their heads to hide their identities - brutally assaulting people, in the vicinity of the residence of one of the candidates, who had intended to stand in the recent Ayawaso Wuogon constituency by-election.

Regardless of party affiliation, most Ghanaians who saw that video clip, clearly understood that tolerating the presence of armed thugs - apparently sponsored with taxpayers' money, but unknown to the leaderships of the police and military - in our system, was a sure-fire way to empower would-be tyrants in our midst, who would not think twice about taking away our liberties, on a whim (God forbid!), should it suit the dubious ends they seek.

A mostly wise, patient and pragmatic people, your average Ghanaian understands clearly that we have arrived at a watershed moment, in our constitutional democracy, and that we must sieze the opportunity it offers us as a civilised people, to rid our nation"s political world of the unsavoury and cynical practice, of decent and respectable people having to ally themselves with lawless thugs, for political expediency. Hallelujah: God indeed does love Mother Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo (God bless him!) must adopt the selfsame strategy he used in his decision to appoint Hon. Martin Amidu as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor. As a well-meaning, and patriotic statesman, he must be guided by the supreme national interest, not party advantage - by keeping his own counsel in this matter: and resolving to accept and implement all the recommendations that will be made by the Short Commission, without exception. Regardless of what the cynics around him say.