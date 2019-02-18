Man Of God Claims Kidnapped Girls Now In Burkina And Ivory Coast 

The Founder and General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, has revealed that the three young girls kidnapped by a Nigerian suspect in Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region, have been transported to The Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

He told Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM that the kidnappers sent two of the girls to The Ivory Coast and one to Burkina Faso.

The three girls are 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on 17 August 2018; 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on 4 December 2018; and 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on 21 December 2018.

“The three girls who were kidnapped are not in Ghana,” he said on the show on Friday, 15 February.

He added: “The kidnappers separated them and sent them to Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. This is sad”, he told host Nana Romeo.