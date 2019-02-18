Mahama Meeting Diplomats On Security Issues An Irresponsible Behaviour—Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Hon Andy Appiah Kubi has chided former President Mahama for his meeting with diplomats where he sought to share with them his position on the January 31 violence at La Bawaleshie, a suburb of Accra by showing them photos and videos of the violence that rocked the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The Deputy Railways Development minister believes the actions of former President Mahama sought to paint a gloomy picture of Ghana security wise to the outside world which is quite erroneous.

He believes the former President is being mischievous and just wants to divert attention from the numerous developmental projects and sound economic policies being implemented by the Nana-Addo led government. But the astute lawyer sees Mahama's efforts in thwarting the good works of the current government as a journey to nowhere. "You see, his(Mahama's) aim of meeting with these diplomats to me is very irresponsible and amateurish, to say the least, it is just a diversionary tactics". "Instead of touting the numerous developmental projects undertaking by this government, he(Mahama) is there making a fuss out of nothing. I tell you, his efforts in distracting this government is a journey to nowhere ", the respected lawyer added.

The Asante Akim North legislator also feels Mr Mahama's action is to make him stay relevant in the eyes of the foreign diplomats and Ghanaians in general. " If you want to stay relevant, there are a lot of positives you can talk about. He(Mahama) could have taken these diplomats to the various second cycle schools to see for themselves how the free shs has led to increase in enrollment, he could have talked about the impact of Planting For Foods & Jobs on the economy among numerous positives being seen under this regime. Its very shameful for a former head of state to engage in this pettiness ", the former NPP youth organiser added.

Meanwhile, the family of the late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko has vented their anger on the former president over claims that New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group members recruited to the National Security were at the funeral of their deceased relative, the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Boakye Agyarko in a statement sighted by the media reacting to the claim by the former President, described him as bald face liar insisting no such thing occurred before, during or after the funeral of their relation.

According to him, the video put out there is not in anyway linked to the funeral of his late brother saying. “The family will like to put on record to the international community whom he addressed with the video, that there was no such activity at the funeral ceremony. The funeral of our late brother was organized successfully without any casualties and we find this distortion very surprising”.