Ken Agyapong Fires Ashh FM Manager

It seems Assin Central Member of Parliament, Honorable Kennedy Agyepong is on fire this year, as he has turned his anger on his own Kencity Media Ashh 101.1 FM.

On Friday, 15th of February, The CEO fired General Manager, Armstrong Essah, for mismanagement.

The impromptu meeting right after his live interview on the station saw the end of the General Manager who is said to have brought the status of the prestigious station to zero.

The Accountant was also fired together with the General manager for 'watching' the latter to embezzle funds at the station.

Ashh FM was ranked last in the recent GeoPoll Statistics for radio stations in Ashanti Region. Could this one of the reasons why the outspoken MP fired the General Manager

Sports Show Host Ike, now heads an interim-Management of 3 persons to handle the affairs of the station till a substantive manager is appointed.