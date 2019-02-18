Gov't Urged To Intensify Investment In Technology, Innovation

Government has been tasked to create an enabling environment to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation as major growth factors for a resilient modern economy.

The admonition was made by Ing. Steve Amoaning-Yankson, President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) during a short ceremony to present the final communiqué to the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena-Frimpong Boateng, on Tuesday.

The remark also follows the conference on ‘Bridging the Technology Gap towards Ghana Beyond Aid and Youth Employment’, recently held in Peduase, Aburi.

The document highlights the need for the development and implementation of the appropriate policies and legislation to promote the ease of doing business in Ghana and provide incentives for entrepreneurship and risk-taking.

The communiqué also underscored the commitment of participants to work with stakeholders to establish centres for Design, Precision Manufacturing and Technology commercialisation in the country.

The communiqué emphasised the role of technical education and training which it recommended should be reformed towards a more practical hands-on approach.

The statement captured the need to finance technology and innovation with an appeal to the government to expedite action on setting up the National Research Fund (NRF) and the Science and Innovation Fund (SIF) as tools needed to support research, development, and innovation in Ghana.

