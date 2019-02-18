Willi Roi Is Not Alone; I'm glad He Noticed This

The late Willi Roi, in an interview with Class FM’s DJ Premier, published on 12th November 2018, said, “Jesus’ return will take time; it will not be by this time. From the way things are going in the world, the guy won't come [by this time].” He further added that even if he'd come, it would take 10,000 years.

Well, at least he will come— only that, according to Roi, it would take 10,000 years. There are many people like Roi who have predicted Jesus’ second coming by looking at something in the world. One man may look at, say, the stars and predict the second coming; another may look through the Bible to predict it. Roi had to look at what's happening in the world— I think that's an important area to look at.

There are many things happening in our world today. And I'm glad Willi Roi did notice that. In fact, if he had specified how he perceived this world, I'm sure most of us would agree with him.

We are quick to notice how something is going [in the world] just because we know how things are [in the world]. I think this shares light on the words of Professor John Lennox. He often say that we can identify when something is a miracle because we know what the regularities are (in terms of the laws of nature). He says this in defense of Jesus’ miracles, especially when his opponents tell him they break the laws of nature. Willi Roi, noticing how things are going, decides to take it out on the second coming. I'd like to suggest however that he's not alone. Like Roi, many people after realizing something about the world, take it out on a Christian doctrine. Among the things they realize is the problem of suffering. The problem [of suffering] seeks to take on many of the Christian doctrines we have, because we suffer every day and observe many of the sufferings in the world.