The Goal Of Life

Most people are drifting aimlessly through life because they don’t know the essence of life. They do not know the real reason why they are here in the first place. As a result they have no plan for their life.

I believe life must have a meaning; it must have a purpose.

I believe we are here to do good deeds. Our contributions should help make the earth a better place for all.

We design our life by our thoughts and actions. Taking a look around, you will see many things. Each thing began as an idea or thought in someone’s mind. That person acted on that mental picture until it became a reality. A formless substance is eventually molded into a physical thing.

The human mind plays a critical role in life. How you use it can make the difference between success and failure.

It is said that whatever the mind can conceive and believe can be achieved. Your mind can make or unmake you.

No one should doubt the power of the mind and what it can do. James Allen an accomplished author wrote:

“Mind is the Master-power that moulds and makes,

And Man is Mind, and evermore he takes

The tool of thought, and, shaping what he wills,

Brings forth a thousand joys, a thousand ills-

He thinks in secret, and it comes to pass:

Environment is but his looking glass.”

Notice that! Thoughts produce things. These could be good or bad things.

We should use our intelligence to do good deeds. Bad deeds will worsen human plight.

God made us in his own image. This means he has passed on his properties or characteristics to us.

God is the Master-creator. We are to create things from what he has already created.

Self-help Master Robert Collier wrote:

“All around you is energy-unappropriated energy that you can turn into any form you wish. The same flux out of which God created the world! And you are a god, a creator, a true son of the Father. You have the same power to make of your world what you like that He has. It requires only the same method he used.” First it is mental creation. Second it is physical creation of the mental picture.

By acting on the mental picture, it can be transmuted into its physical reality.

Let’s dive deeper into Collier’s quote above.

You are energy and everything around you is energy. You have equal access to this energy and the ability to turn it into anything you want.

You are a god imbued with the power to do things. You need to understand the principle God used-first mental creation and second the physical creation.

God has everything in abundance-there is no scarcity. He is always at your service, working for your good. He will give you what you ask for provided you exercise absolute faith without doubts.

What have you always wanted to do? Hold on to that purpose and take massive determined action to make it happen.

You have the power given to you by the God-in-YOU to overcome every obstacle and achieve your heart’s desires. Don’t put limits on God.

Don’t doubt as this will stop you from getting what you want. The Holy Scriptures say:

“He that wavereth is like the wave of the sea, driven by the wind and tossed; yet not that man think that he shall receive anything of the LORD.”

Faith-backed action brings results. Having brilliant ideas is not enough, you must act on them.

The goal of life then is to live purposely, doing good deeds that will make the world a better place. Your contribution should fill the world with joy, peace and happiness. Your life should positively impact the lives of others. And remember that life is too short to dissipate it on worthless things. Your whole task is to use the power within you to overcome obstacles and change the world for the better.

By ABUNDANT ROBERT AWOLUGUTU