Learn How To Live Your Own Life

Your life has been given to you to live. God molded you a unique person because there is no other person on the face of this earth who is exactly like you.

We are all uniquely endowed with different gifts by God. These gifts include your talents, abilities and capabilities.

We are not just to keep our gifts but use them to serve God and humanity. We are to find our own unique path and fulfill the purpose of our life.

You are to impact lives and make this world a better place than you came to meet it. Let people breathe easier because you have lived.

Immortalize your life by sharing your gifts with the world. Let people remember you for a life well lived.

You will not live to fulfill your God-given destiny if you allow others to control your life and how you live. You have to maintain your individuality even as you develop and grow in a turbulent filled world.

Friend your mind is your most precious possession. It is a priceless gift from God.

With your mind you design everything in your life. The importance of the human mind cannot be underestimated.

Napoleon Hill wrote: “The Creator gave us the complete, unchallengeable right of prerogative over one thing, and only one thing our own mind. It must have been the Creator’s purpose to encourage us to live our own lives, to think our own thoughts, without interference from others. Otherwise we would not have been provided with such a clear dominion over our minds.”

Your mind is an asset. No one can take it from you.

Your mind is a powerful tool with which you can change your life. You need to be yourself.

Think about what you want to do with your life. Be guided by your own values and beliefs as you get on with life.

To live your own life, go after what resonates with heart regardless of what people are saying about you. Take charge of your mind and life.

When you use your mind to guide you in working towards what is important to you, it is the path to genius. According to Napoleon Hill: “A genius is simply one who has taken full possession of his own mind and directed it toward objectives of his choosing, without permitting outside influences to discourage or mislead him.”

You are born an original to live your own unique life. Why will you make your life a carbon copy of someone else’s life?

When we were children we looked up to our parents, teachers and significant others for guidance in our day to day life. We look up to them for validation as we carry on with our daily activities.

To look for external approval for what we do is to give the power to live our own life to others. It is not a waste of time, it is not wrong to spend time contemplating what decisions to make and what action plans to carry out towards achieving your goals.

For anyone who wants to live life on his own terms, challenges will come his way. He has to overcome his inner critic, which is the negative voice telling you what you want to do is impossible and will result in embarrassing failure.

Then you will have family members, friends and other associates coming in with comments to discourage or stop you in your tracks. If you don’t insulate yourself from such toxic individuals, you will end up living your life not according to your own terms but according to their dictates.

For you to live life on your own terms, decide exactly what you want out of life. If you don’t know what you want, you are like a ship without a rudder.

If you know what you want, you have a destination and you can set course in that direction. You need to set goals that excite and inspire you.

Write down your goals. Visualize them every single day.

You also need a plan showing the steps you need to take to achieve your objectives. Believe in yourself.

Have the confidence to go all out for your goal. Put in your best efforts until you reach your goal.

There are stories of famous people who turned adversity to advantage, who achieved phenomenal success after they turned stumbling blocks into stepping stones. There are others who made it to the top because they refused to quit even though the odds were heavily against them.

To live life on your own terms is to stand out among the crowd. You have personal power and you can tap into it to reach your desired destination in life.

Your personal power is the strength, confidence and competence you acquire in the course of your life. Personal power enables you to take risk when it becomes absolutely necessary to land in your success zone.

It is a profound truth in life that you cannot obtain success without taking risk. Risk taking involves exercising faith that you will see light at the end of the tunnel.

Personal power enables you to overcome your fears. When you subdue your fears you can do whatever you want to do to achieve your goals.

In conclusion, if you want to live a peaceful, fulfilling and satisfying life, then you must be committed to living your own life without negative environmental influences. You must live your life in accordance with your core values and beliefs. Do not allow your opinions to be drowned by someone else’s own.

Set goals and go after them regardless of what others are saying. Overcome your own inner critic and the naysayers around you. Use your personal power to overcome every obstacle life throws at you.

Let your light shine. See you at the top.

