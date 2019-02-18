Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
38 minutes ago | General News

6 New Districts To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

By Modern Ghana
Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government Minister
INFORMATION MINISTER, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that Government will be inaugurating six newly created districts on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He made the announcement to journalists in Koforidua on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

The new districts are: Korley Klottey, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso Central Municipal Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region, Anloga district in the Volta Region, North East Gonja district in the newly created North East region and Nhyiaeso Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region.

The Information Minister disclosed that the President believes the new districts would bring governance and development closer to the people.

Source: Daily Guide

