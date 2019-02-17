Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Opinion | Feb 17, 2019

Charlotte Osei publicly prays for Nigeria and Senegal

By Akosua Tuntum Nahana
Charlotte Osei publicly prays for Nigeria and Senegal

On her Instagram at around 5am on the 17/02/2019 Charlotte Osei former electoral commission chairperson of Ghana, prayed for God's hand to prevail in the conduction of the elections, in Nigeria and Senegal. She is part of the Ecowas observer mission team including head Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, trying to promote a peaceful Nigerian election.

This morning, we invoke the power of God over the nations of Nigeria & Senegal. We ask for God’s divine intervention in the Nigerian and Senegalese elections scheduled for February 23 and 24 respectively. We decree that it is well with Nigeria and Senegal. We decree divine wisdom and knowledge over all the decision makers at the electoral commissions and the security agencies. We declare that the elections will hold as scheduled and will be successful. We bless the people of Nigeria. We bless the people of Senegal. We bless Africa and all it’s people. We speak peace in the midst of every storm and command the joy that comes in the morning. It is well 🇳🇬🇸🇳#naijavotes2019 #sénégal2019🇸🇳 #africa ( Charlotte Osei's instagram post)

217201962449 n6ium8x432 img 1059

217201962452 m6htk8v331 img 1060

Opinion
