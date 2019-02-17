Nyantakyi Must Give Thanks To The Corrupt Judiciary System Of Ghana

On medical crimes which often take place in Africa with impunity, the Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ricardo Veronesi, once said, "what seems improbable or impossible in major cities of the first world, turns out to be very possible in the third world."

The fact is it's not only medical crimes which are possible in the third world but everything which is not possible in the first or developed world. There are millions of people struggling to get clean drinking water every day, there are millions of street children, there are thousands of government criminals the corrupt judiciary systems have allowed them to enjoy life with impunity.

Above all, there are many places in rich resources African continent which don't know what electricity is. All such basic amenities which are made available in developed countries, including villages and outskirt farms, are still a problem in many parts of Africa.

The judiciary systems in almost all African countries are weak because the leaders control the judges. They are scared to lose their positions if they don't listen to the voice of African leaders. This is one of the reasons, the insignificant Cathedral was approved by the judges in Ghana. Everyone knows how difficult it is to be unemployed in a country called Ghana.

After the Tiger Eye Investigation Team, headed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, exposed the former football boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, the adjudicatory chamber found him guilty of having violated art. 19 -Conflicts of interest- art. 21 -Bribery and corruption- and art. 22 -Commission- of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

As a consequence, Mr. Nyantakyi was banned for life from all football-related activities administrative, sports or any other at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine of an amount of CHF 500,000 was imposed on Mr. Nyantakyi.

The question is: If Kwesi Nyantakyi was guilty of such crime why was he set free after the fine, taking the weight of his crime into consideration? The corruptible crime Nyantakyi was involved wasn't a light crime which demands just a mere ban or a fine.

Nyantakyi must continue to give thanks to the type of judiciary system in Africa, including Ghana because he wouldn't have escaped punishment in any advanced world. I have written a similar article before. He has escaped between 10 to 15 years prison sentence if his case had happened in any developed world.

The disturbing part of this disgraceful story is the manner the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, remain silent throughout this case, arousing gossips throughout Ghana that he may be involved in that corruption. Above all, the statement made by Nyantakyi that he has the president in his pocket, also confirms a shady deal.

In another development, the silence of Nana Akufo Addo over the collapse of Menzgold in the country and the mysterious disappearance of the owner, Nana Appiah Mensah, from the country, points fingers on NPP administration of trying to cover up something sinister from the Ghanaians. Who aided Nam One's escape from Ghana?

Ghana is indeed a sick country, which needs medicine and that medicine certainly will not come from the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization. It's only efficiency, honesty from every sector, and none abusive power of governments and the judiciary could heal Ghana.

My advice to Nyantakyi is he should never cease to give thanks to Ghana's corrupt judiciary, else he would have seen or tasted the real prison life in Ghana. I have so many people who hate me just for speaking the truth, Nyantakyi can join the list, I don't care.