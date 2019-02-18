NDC Race: Wa Central NDC Marches For Peace

Hundreds of supporters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), in the Wa central constituency of the Upper West region yesterday remarked on a peaceful procession in Wa, the regional capital. The March was to drum home the need for peace during and after the upcoming presidential primaries of the NDC.

Clad in party colours, the supporters, mostly youth and former NDC appointees, went through the principal streets of Wa holding placards with inscriptions such as “we need peace during and after the primaries” “victory is a must in 2020”, “boot for boot is the name of the game”. “Unite for victory” and some others.

They finally converged at the forecourt of the of the upper west regional coordinating council where their leadership and former appointees took turns to address them about party unity.

The Upper West Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC Nicodemus Dery called on the rank and file of the NDC to rally behind any of their seven presidential aspirants who win their upcoming flagbearer race.

“The NPP has caused enough of damage. What will make us attractive to the electorates is unity? We must not win in a divided house; that is why we are calling on all of you support whoever that may emerge as a winner.”

The Wa central constituency chairman of the NDC Mohammed Suleman admonished all the flagbearer aspirants to be mindful that the unity of the NDC is far beyond any group or individual interest, hence the need to commit themselves and their supporters to unite the party after the presidential primaries.

“Our destiny is in the hands of the flagbearers. They must understand that we need peace and unity to win. If we elect the flagbearer without the support of the competitors, we may not win the general elections. So there is the need to rally behind whoever that wins”.

The chairman decried that several businesses are collapsing in the Wa municipality due to bad leadership of the government.

According to him, most “Ghanaians are regretting voting the NPP due to the current insecurity station in the country”.

He called on Ghanaians to reject the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

Source: citinewsroom.com