We Don’t Begrudge Techiman, Whether Capital Or Not Nkoranza Will Develop ─Group

Member of the Association of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (NACPAC) in Nkoranza say they are not perturbed by President Akufo-Addo’s decision to name Techiman as the regional capital of the newly created Bono East region.

Prior to the President's announcement, the chiefs and people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area raised red flags and hit the streets to protest against the siting of Techiman as the regional capital.

They insisted that, among the 14 paramountcies in the Bono East, Nkoranza Municipality was the biggest and therefore deserve the capital town.

But the group made up of pastors and church leaders, described the recent reactions by the youth in the area as a natural feeling of rejection and verbal expression of disagreement after any contest which cannot be misconstrued for rebellion.

The Chairman of NACPAC, Pastor Osei Takyi Andrew indicated that the people of Nkoranza do not begrudge the chiefs and elders of Techiman for their joy and celebration.

He noted that whether capital or no capital Nkoranza will develop on its own through the effort of the citizens.

“The people of Nkoranza should not throw their hands in despair as if every good thing has eluded them. Whether capital or no capital they can develop and succeed as other towns have done,” Pastor Andrew stated.

He admonished the youth to value the long existence of peace between both towns and not engage in acts that will impede the progress and development they all yearn to see.

The Chairman of the group advises the youth to stop the blame games and forge ahead as one people to attract developmental projects to their area.

Pastor Andrew further urges the youth to make good use of their time by engaging in more productive activities.

He calls on the traditional leaders, political groups, stakeholders and philanthropists to find better ways of developing the markets and roads for economic activities to thrive in the Nkoranza Municipality.

Pastor Andrew commended the Queen mother, the central committee members who worked hard towards the creation of the Bono East.

The group expresses gratitude to President Nana Addo and Minister for Reorganization and Development, Hon Dan Kwaku Botwe and his Deputy Hon Adjei Mensah Korsah and the entire NPP government for the successful creation of the new region as they anxiously wait for the distribution of the national cake.

There is relative calm in the Nkoranza Municipality and people are going about with their normal activities.