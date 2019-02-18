Akropong: Fire Burnt Down Goil Fuel Station

The Ghana Fire Service in the Eastern Region has started investigating the cause of a fire outbreak at a Goil fuel station located in Akropong in the Eastern Region. The fire which began, at around 9: 30 am on Sunday morning affected three offices within the premises destroying some properties.

Personnel from the Akropong fire station moved swiftly to contain the inferno from spreading to other areas.

Confirming the incident to Citi News the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Fire Service Ignatius Baido said the command had begun investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“Around 9:35 we received a call that there was a fire outbreak at the Akropong Goil filing station, so we quickly deployed the thunder and men to the scene and at 9:40 we got to the scene within just fire 5 minutes. Upon arrival, the fire was alarming, so we managed it and quenched it at around 10:40.”

“I must say there were no casualties recorded, but one of 3 offices within the premises which is their storeroom was badly affected by the fire. The cause of the fire however not readily known but we have begun our investigations into the cause, and very soon we will come out with our findings”.

Ignatius Baido, however, advised residents and business owners to adhere to fire safety regulations to safeguard their properties.

“I am pleading with shop owners, landlords and tenants to strictly adhere to fire safety regulations and tips we give them whenever we come around to engage with them. We want them to practice it regularly and go according to what we show them to do, and I believe it will help them”.

Source:| citinewsroom.com | Ghana