Dragging ex-president John mahama to high court or Supreme Court over bid to contest 2020 polls is illogical and political advantage to NDC.

If a president loses his second election, is it feasible for him to run a third campaign?

So yes, theoretically if a president is defeated on his or her second campaign, he or she could run for a 3rd campaign. But that would be extremely disadvantageous, and would be extremely unlikely to be successful. The only president to be successful on running a 3rd campaign after a second, failed campaign is Grover Cleveland.

Grover Cleveland ,22nd and 24th President (1885-1889) the United States .

Book by Grover Clevelan ,Presidential Problems published: 1904 ,I suggest that book for ex president John mahama .

Total incumbent Presidents who ran for another term but weren't reelected is 58 ex president John mahama, number 54 and the recently president 2012–2017 Leonid Tibilov ,South Ossetia .

#can mahama set record for Ghana? Technically i James Atinchang 🤔 think is big No, if he defeated again 2020 elections, it will affect NDC 2024 election true fact new face can't win first time try, if no be vice or try more than two elections. #thinkingout loud