All Of Us Are Ministers Of God, Each Other's Ministries Is Linked Together With The Lord's Church

The Body of Jesus Christ (The Church, Bride)is not parchment or units headed by giants, champions, separatists. But as Paul puts it to Timothy, must be humble submissive persons to the authority of God through Jesus Christ. Called by God's grace and given, faith, assignments and anointing to be leading ones, servicing the Body with a leading role by the LORD HOLY SPIRIT.

1 Corinthians 3:6-8 King James Version (KJV)

6 I have planted, Apollos watered; but God gave the increase.

7 So then neither is he that planteth any thing, neither he that watereth, but God that giveth the increase.

8 Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour.

Wherever the organism of the Body of Jesus Christ our Lord(CHURCH) is all members are of the same Body, union in Christ. They are baptized into and have the same God Head, same Son of God, ministered to also by the same Holy Spirit and God. God is orderly, wise, objective, focused and knows His direction to the ultimate end. No gates of Hades, cultural or racial differences will change that.

FOCUS.

The issue we are discussing today is where each of us as ministers understand and focuses on or must be? Where is the ultimate focus of our ministerial relationship with each other? Is it to be competitive or complementary?

Are we to be tearing each other apart of fighting for supremacy? Which will take us to the direction of Satan? The sickness of malfunctioning CHURCH units is a perfect example of how ignorant many are. It does even affect our lifestyles, characters treatment towards each other.

Hebrews 12:2 New King James Version (NKJV)

2 looking unto Jesus, the [ a ]author and [ b ]finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God