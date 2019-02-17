NDC UK Bereaved

The UK & Ireland Chapter executives are in deep grief as we convey below the above announcement sent by the London South Branch secretary to the entire Chapter membership.

Alhaji Idriss Sannie, the beloved brother of comrades Awudu and Issaka passed away in Ghana the early hours of today after a short illness. Below are all the details.

Please let us all endeavour to call our dear comrades to sympathize with them.

Yours sincerely,

Mike D. Kudiabor

Chapter Secretary

OBITUARY

ALHAJI IDRISS SANNIE

AGED: 59

INNALILLAH WA INNA ILLAHI RAJWUN

{TO ALLAH WE BELONG AND TO HIM IS OUR RETURN}

Dear Chapter Secretary,

With heavy hearts, the Sannie Family and the Allied Families in the UK, regret to announce that their beloved

ALHAJI IDRISS SANNIE has returned to his maker this morning at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

May Allah grant him JANNAT FIRDAUS and forgive him of his mistakes.

ALHAJI IDRISS SANNIE was the elder brother of Mr Awudu Sannie, the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter Deputy Secretary and Mr Farrakhan, an Executive Member of the Chapter.

YOU ARE ALL CORDIALLY INVITED TO SAY A WORD OF CONDOLENCE AND PRAYERS FOR THE BEREAVED FAMILY.

CONTACT NAMES:

Mr Awudu Sannie

Chapter Deputy Secretary

Mobile: 07450201571

Mr Issaka Sannie (Farrakhan)

Chapter Executive Member

Mobile: 07451 059795

Thank you for your comradeship and fraternal support.

Respectfully yours,

Togbi Adza

NDC LSB Secretary

CC:

Cllr Dominic Mbang

NDC LSB Chairman:

Malik Dramani Mahama

NDC LSB Organiser: