Brong Ahafo: Tain NABCO Secretariat Holds Orientation Workshop For Trainees

The Tain District Secretariat of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Brong Ahafo region has held an orientation programme for graduates taking part in the NABCO programme in the district at Nsawkaw.

The programme was aimed at equipping the trainees with the needed skills required of them and work ethics at their various workplaces

The District NABCO Coordinator, Mr. Seth Bae said the NABCO programme which is government initiative to address graduate unemployment and to also solve social problems has come to stay and urged the citizenry to embrace it.

According to him, a total number of 177 trainees applied for the programme in the district out of which 165 have been placed while 12 trainees are on pending.

The District Chief Executive, Madam charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh urged the graduates taking part in the programme to see their participation in the programme as a first step into the job market.

She, therefore, advised them to perform their duties and responsibilities that will be assigned to them with a sense of dignity and public trust. Laziness, absenteeism, lateness to work, disrespect and insubordination will not be entertained in the course of the three year period under the programme she said.

Madam Charity indicated that, although the NABCO Programme is not permanent employment, it would afford the graduates the opportunity to utilize their potentials and at the same time prepare them for permanent employment.

The DCE conceded that even though there are some challenges at the implementation stage of the programme, she was of the belief that with no time, they would be resolved.