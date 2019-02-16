Vice President Bawumia Survives Fatal Accident

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia escaped unhurt in an motor accident On Saturday, 16th February, 2019.

The incident occurred around 6:30pm on the Takoradi - Cape Coast highway as he returned from some activities in the western region.

The driver of a commercial vehicle which was also involved in the accident unfortunately, however passed on.

Some other passengers and security persons who were injured were conveyed to the Cape Coast Regional hospital and are responding to treatment.

Vice President Bawumia’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured and the family of the deceased.

—-signed—-

Gideon Boako (Ph.D)

Spokesperson to Vice President