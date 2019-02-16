Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago | Headlines

Confirmed: Dr. Bawumia Convoy Involved In An Accident At Asemasa

By Modern Ghana
Confirmed: Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia convoy is reported to have been involved in an accident at Asemasa near Beposo in the Western Region.

ModernGhana source reveals that a commercial bus crashed into one of the vehicles.

The accident happened this evening.

More soon...

