Halt Discrimination Against Epileptic Patients - Mental Health Coordinator

The Wa Municipal Coordinator for Mental Health, Sylvester Basagnia, has said it is untrue that epilepsy is contagious and called on the public to halt discrimination against epileptic patients.

He called for both individual and communal support for persons experiencing epilepsy seizures saying this is very important.

Mr Basagnia, who was speaking with the Ghana News Agency, said the number of epilepsy cases detected in the Wa Municipality has been on the increase over the years.

The Wa Municipality recorded 60 epilepsy cases in 2017 and by the beginning of 2019, the number has shot up to 156 cases, Mr Basagnia said.

When people are around an epileptic patient who suddenly has a convulsive seizure, Mr Basagniaso said, they should not attempt to restrain the person unless failing to do so could result in obvious bodily harm.

He urged the public to move away sharp or solid objects that the epileptic patient might come into contact with during such seizures.

The 2019 International Epilepsy Day was celebrated on 11th February under the theme: 'epilepsy is more than seizure'.

International Epilepsy Day is a special event observed to promote awareness of epilepsy in more than 120 countries on the second Monday of February every year.

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain - people who have epilepsy have electrical activity in the brain that is not normal, causing seizures.

In some cases, a seizure may cause jerking, uncontrolled movements, and loss of consciousness while in other cases, seizures cause only a period of confusion, a staring spell, or muscle spasms.

Source: GNA