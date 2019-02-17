Expo To Recruit Students, Footballers Into Top UK High Schools Underway In Accra

An education expo to make British education available to Ghanaian students and to recruit talented footballers into UK schools has been launched in Accra. The event which is free is being held at the Marriott Hotel on Saturday at 1100 hrs to 1800 hrs then at 1400hrs-1800 hrs on Sunday at the same venue.

Dubbed "the British Boarding School Expo 2019", the initiative will have heads and officials of top UK high Schools recruiting Ghanaian students for their schools.

The event is organised by Everythings Education, a UK Ghana Educational organization, in collaboration with the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Already, over 15 heads and officials of the top schools including Lancing College, the Alma Mater of Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are in the country for the expo.

The school heads will take each aspiring student and their parents through the various opportunities available in the schools and how the students can access them.

The Expo, which is the oldest bi-annual programme, will showcase the strengths of the best British Boarding Schools to discerning Ghanaian parents.

Talented footballers who are also interested in pursuing education are most likely to be given scholarships in some of the schools.

Addressing the media in Accra at the launch of the event, Madam Elaine Cunningham-Walker, the Event Organiser, Everythings Education, said over the past century, the UK has been the 'number one' country for educating future leaders in Ghana and Africa.

She said: 'Sometimes, these students are from wealthy homes; other times, they are not. This Expo is here to provide the finest education to both of these groups'.

The Schools attending are: Lancing College, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Millfield School, Queen Anne's School, St Edwards School (Malta), King Williams College (Isle of Man), Warminster School, Culford School, Brooke House School, RMS for Girls, PHC School, St Georges Ascot School, Royal Hospital school, Woodbridge School, Stonar School and New Hall School.

Source: GNA