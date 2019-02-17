Pentecost Church Organizes Clean-Up Exercise In Dome

The Dome District of the Church of Pentecost Church in Accra has organised a clean-up exercise in the Dome market and surrounding streets. This is an effort to highlight the need to maintain a clean environment.

The exercise was part of the Environmental Care Campaign of the Church being held under the theme: 'My Environment, My Responsibility'.

Whiles some were cleaning the stated areas, other bore placards among whose inscriptions include: ' 'Jesus Loves you', 'Believe in Jesus and be saved', 'Only Jesus can give you eternal life'' as well as ' 'Say no to dumping refuse in gutters', 'Clean environment fosters good health', and Stop open defaecation'.

Pastor Isaac Siaw Lartey, the District Pastor of the Dome District Pentecost Church, said it is the vision of the Church to contribute its quota to promote national development through diverse ways and an instance is by supporting environmental healthcare.

'We should ensure that the place we work and live is clean. Cleanliness is next to godliness, and it is better to serve God in a clean environment,' he said.

Filth, Pastor Lartey said, was one of the major challenges of the Dome community and this often led to the perennial floods.

He urged the public to play complementary roles to help free drains from filth and help reduce the incidence of floods.

'Very soon, the rains are going to start and we don't want to see floods, so we have started our clean-ups. We urge the civil society organisations and the entire populace to make cleaning a regular activity,' Pastor Lartey said.

He urged the market women to clean their places of trade every evening before departing for home.

Dr Emmanuel Tachie-Siaw, the Zonal Coordinator of the Environmental Care Campaign Programme, said though environmental maintenance is the responsibility of government, it is time for individuals and organisations within the community to play complementary roles to support the effort.

'We appeal to the public to desist from littering the environment and reduce the use of polythene bags as carrier bags when they visit the market,' he said.

Dr Tachie-Siaw also called on landladies and landlords and all property owners to plant trees in their surroundings to provide shade and serve as windbreaks in the society.

Source: GNA