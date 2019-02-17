GNACC Urges School Owners To Establish Counselling Departments

Ghana National Association of Certificated Counsellors (GNACC) has called on proprietors and heads of private schools in the Greater Accra Region to establish counselling departments to ensure quality education in their schools.

The GNACC said counselling departments in the basic school system will help to achieve high productivity adding that the ripple effects of inadequate counselling has resulted in rampant social vices.

Dr Cecelia Tutu-Danquah, President of GNACC, made the call at a workshop for heads of private schools in Accra.

The workshop was held under the theme: Achieving highest productivity via quality counselling.

Dr Tutu-Danquah said the importance of quality and timely counselling services for students, staff and parents within the school system cannot be over emphasized.

She said counselling services will also help bridge the gap between school environment and the home environment, saying the challenges of the 21st century child can be addressed with effective and efficient counselling services

The GNACC together with TUCEE Institute of Counselling and Technology is rolling out a counselling package for schools that would like to subscribe unto professional counselling services.

As part of the programme, selected members of staff in the various schools will be trained as Certificated Counsellors. The schools will also have access to professional online Counsellor that will provide regular education on psycho-social challenges that negatively affects the academic and social life of the students and staff

Participants were taken through topics such as: Is counselling necessary in schools, challenges of the 21st century child, Counselling for effective teaching and learning etc

Source: GNA