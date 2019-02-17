NGO Donate To Senior Correction Centre

No limit Charity Organization, a non-profit organization(NGO), over the weekend, donated items to the Senior Correction Centre (SCC), formally Borsal institution, in Accra.

The donation to the Centre is to contribute to the celebration of their eight anniversary.

These included, food items, mineral water, football shoes, drinks, detergent and toilet rolls.

Madam Rita Esionam Garglo, the Executive Director of No Limit Charity Organization, said the effort was to support the education of vulnerable children and to empower teenage girls through vocational training.

She said they went with nine medical teams from Ridge Hospital to do eyes screening on 256 children and this was besides the presence of a dermatologist who did skin tests on the children.

Miss Garglo said the results from the dermatologist shows that many children have skin diseases and appealed for regular checks amongst them.

Source: GNA