Hungary Ambassador Opens Consulate In Kumasi

The Honorary Consulate of Hungary has been inaugurated at a ceremony on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Asokwa in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The event was kicked off with welcome addresses from H.E Andras Szabo, Ambassador of Hungary and H.E Istvan Joo, Deputy State Secretary for Export Development.

Also in attendance were Nana Baffour Adjei Fosu, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister; Kumasi Mayor, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Carmel Mouhtiseb, Hon. Consul of Latvia in Ghana; members of the Ghana Hungarian Business Council, members of the Attorney General’s Department, members of the Ghana Police Service, members of the Ghana Bar Association and many dignitaries.

According to the Honorary Consul, Mr. Imad Wolley, in October 2016, the government of Hungary reopened its Embassy in Ghana, about 30 years since it was closed down.

That event marked a new beginning of Ghana-Hungary relations. Monday's event was another step aimed at deepening that relationship for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Last year, at the 4th Hungarian Forum, it was stated that the government of Hungary plans to set up regional agricultural centers to promote the transfer of knowledge and technology.

This consulate is expected to play an integral role in attaining that goal.

Hungary sees great potential in Ghana, especially pertaining to agricultural development, as Ghana has had a long history of agriculture being a fundamental part of its socio-economic development.

The vast arable farming lands, the huge farming communities and the teeming youth of Ghana pre-suggests that Ghana has all the basic essentials to become a powerhouse in agriculture.

The government of Hungary has on several occasions in the past indicated its readiness to partner Ghana on its journey to becoming the powerhouse it is already well positioned to be.

Support will be given in many forms, ranging from provision of seedlings, education on best practices as well as a ready market to ensure that the labours of all those involved will be rewarded.

The opening of a diplomatic mission is a major step in enhancing the relations between any two countries and it is expected that the establishment of the Consulate of Hungary in Kumasi will further strengthen already existing diplomatic ties between Hungary and Ghana as well as provide a conduit for better relations especially in relation to trade, sanitation and agricultural development.

“There are already several Hungarian agencies, including donor agencies and private Hungarian businesses with presence in Ghana, this Honorary Consulate will assist in coordinating their activities for better results.”

A new dawn is upon us, and today is another milestone in cementing what will one day be described as a fruitful bilateral relationship as this consulate has been opened we encourage Ghanaians to continue to guard the peaceful atmosphere that makes it a beacon of African democracy, we urge the people of Ghana, particularly the youth to take advantage of the opportunities that this relationship will present. Let us forge together with our shared ideals of freedom, development and prosperity.

The ceremony was concluded with the unveiling of the Coat of Arms, singing national anthems and raising of flags.

