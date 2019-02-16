Psychologist Urge Adolescents To Lead Responsible And Healthy Lives

Adolescents have been asked to be responsible for their actions as they practice healthy life relationships with their male peers.

At a Love and Relationship seminar, organized for students of the Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO), Mr. Sebastian Eugene Nortey, a Psychologist and an adolescent life coach, said it was time young adults valued their worth and had a responsible and healthy life relationships with their fellows more especially the opposite sex.

The life coach further said that although adolescents especially the females, were always vulnerable to life challenges, they need not ruin their future.

Mr. Nortey again stated that, adolescents were sexually active and called on all stake holders to help in educating them on the dangers associated with pre-marital sex.

He asked parents to teach their children sex education and pay critical attention to their emotions as well.

Miss Jennifer Quaye, a student of the Tema Senior High School expressed gratitude to the organizers of the programme saying, the event was very educative as it had thought them how to focus on their studies.

The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate and Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate have adolescents clubs in 18 schools, a number of community corners, and in the 4 main public health facilities.

—GNA