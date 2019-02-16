Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Mahama To Address Global Security Confab In Munich

By Modern Ghana
Mahama To Address Global Security Confab In Munich

Former President John Dramani Mahama will address a gathering at the Munich Security Conference 2019, in Germany.

Participants at the conference will be discussing several global security issues including sessions on building a new multilateral order, defence cooperation, arms control, climate change as a security threat and how to build regional security in Africa.

The Munich Security Conference has over the past five decades become a key annual gathering for the international community.

It brings together the most important decision makers from around the world to debate current and future security policy challenges.

John Mahama, who is the Chairperson of the TANA High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, will joined a panel on Friday, to discuss the Art of Crisis Prevention with a focus on Africa.

He will later host a session on Peace and Integration in the horn of Africa.

The session will review the recent developments in the horn of Africa, the security dynamics, the peace processes and its implications for regional integration.

The former President will also hold a number of strategic bilateral meetings with Global Leaders in security, forensics and integrity services.

John Mahama will return to Accra on Monday.

–citinewsroom

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Dismissed Cop, 2 Others Face Court For Extortion
Family Unhappy With Police For Delayed Justice Against ‘Jealous Lover’ Lips Bitter
Ayawaso Commission: EC Boss Denies There Were Masked Men At Polling Stations
Abeiku Santana, Others Head To Dubai To Defend NAM 1
TOP STORIES

Court Frees Akwasi Nyantakyi

1 hour ago

Mahama To Address Global Security Confab In Munich

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line