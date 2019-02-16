Mahama To Address Global Security Confab In Munich

Former President John Dramani Mahama will address a gathering at the Munich Security Conference 2019, in Germany.

Participants at the conference will be discussing several global security issues including sessions on building a new multilateral order, defence cooperation, arms control, climate change as a security threat and how to build regional security in Africa.

The Munich Security Conference has over the past five decades become a key annual gathering for the international community.

It brings together the most important decision makers from around the world to debate current and future security policy challenges.

John Mahama, who is the Chairperson of the TANA High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, will joined a panel on Friday, to discuss the Art of Crisis Prevention with a focus on Africa.

He will later host a session on Peace and Integration in the horn of Africa.

The session will review the recent developments in the horn of Africa, the security dynamics, the peace processes and its implications for regional integration.

The former President will also hold a number of strategic bilateral meetings with Global Leaders in security, forensics and integrity services.

John Mahama will return to Accra on Monday.

