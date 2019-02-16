The strange behavior of former President John Dramani Mahama

A lot was said and written about the recurrent uncouth disposition of the former President, when he was in office as the country’s Vice President and subsequently as President. His reckless statements and very irritating posturing even in the august house of Parliament were all issues and instances that informed concerned observers to question the wholesomeness, the moral as well as ethical integrity of the former President.

No doubt, the former President John Dramani Mahama became President by accident of circumstances. And no doubt, he presided over the most corrupt and most dastardly incompetent administration ever in the annals of mother Ghana.

Taking Ghanaians to be daft and simpletons, the former President has launched an unholy campaign to be President again in order to perpetuate his ‘dead goat syndrome’ after an unprecedented and annihilating sweeping defeat in the presidential elections in December, 2016.

And he unabatedly continues to clothe himself with his unrefined character traits. In one of his usual reckless utterances after the recent by-election skirmishes near a polling station in AWW constituency, the former President had the effrontery, even the shamelessness to call for an evil ‘booth-for-booth’ campaign in the 2020 elections. He has even gone further to rubbish the setting up of a commission to investigate and recommend lasting solution to the reversion of such menace. Under his impaired watch, explosive violence occurred in the by-elections of Akwatia, Atiwa, Chereponi, Talensi, etc. What did Mahama do?

To crown his incompetence in all his dealings and portray his lack of patriotism for mother Ghana, the former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, 13thFebruary, 2019 gathered some gullible members of the diplomatic community to throw dust into their eyes in order to paint a very demeaning and melancholic picture about our dear country.

Mahama must be told in the face that he has miserably failed again. He has been rejected forever by the mass of the good people of Ghana. And that is it! And no height and length of sabotage, subversion and traitorous actions of the former President against Mother Ghana could change that resounding verdict of the people. Ghana, our Motherland is in save hands.

Long live President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Long live NPP

Long live Ghana

Nana Asamoah

Branch Communication Directorate

Germany.