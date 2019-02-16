Tussle over the sponsorship of 2019 cross country event at Mpohor

There has been a confusion over the the actual sponsors of the 2019 National Cross Country organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports that was hosted at Mpohor, the Capital of Mpohor District

A report filed by press radio reporter who was at the event and interviewed the Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Select Committee on Youth and Sports Honourable Alex Agyekum , the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Perry Okudzeto, the District Chief Executive of Mpohor , Honourable Ignatius Asaah Mensah the Krontihene of Mpohor Nana Kwapong Aboah ll and some officials of National Sports Council and established that the venue for the event at Mpohor was influenced by the Member of Parliament who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary select committee of Youth and Sports and sponsored by Ghana Gas Company who donated thirty thousand Ghana cedis (GH 30, 000.00) .has been challenged by the Director of Monitoring, Evaluation and Research at National Sports Authority , , Mr Kwame Baah.

After the publication of the story, Mr Kwame Baah called and denied the claim that the Member of Parliament for Mpohor Constituency was very influential in the selection of the Mpohor as the venue for this National event and said the Mp was not truthful in his presentation that day at the event .

He alleged that the Member of Parliament was trying to claim political credit for an event he did not play a role.

When he was asked by the reporter that he (the MP) could not have lied in the presence of the Chiefs , the Deputy Minister , who even acknowledged and confirmed the MPs role in the selection of Mpohor as host and some officials of National Sports Authority , , he quickly replied that the Minister was not well briefed .

According to Mr Kwame Baah, John Sanie , the CEO of John Sanie foundation , a second sponsor of the event , was very influential in the event and rather must be given the credit but not the Member of Parliament whom to him deserves no credit contrary to the statements from the Deputy Minister, District Chief Executive, Nana krontihene of Mpohor and other Sports Council officials who were at the program

He also alleged that the Member of of Parliament only joined the event that very day to claim undue credit..

When he was prompted that the Member of Parliament is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports. And definitely might have known and influenced the venue he insisted that the Mp did not influence the selection of Mpohor as the venue to host the event.

When the Member of Parliament was called on phone for his reaction, he was shocked by the strange behavior of Mr Kwame Baah, whom he said was at the program when he made the statement in the presence of the Deputy Minister and all participants and could not raise any objection and continued that he will officially inform the Minister about the attitude of him .

Efforts to reach the District Chief Executive and the Deputy Minister for their side of the story proved futile but the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr razak told the reporter that the Member of Parliament had hinformed them months ago that he is lobbying for the District to host the event and was surprised to hear later that the CEO of John Sanie Foundation was going round the township announcing on all the local radio stations that he has lobbied for the event to be hosted at Mpohor just for political pride .

Information gathered at Mpohor revealed that Mr John Sanie is aspiring to unseat the Member of Parliament and that might be the remote cause of this tussle which the Minister will settle in the coming days.

Source: thepressradio.com/Ghana/Peter Kwaku