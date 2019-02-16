Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
41 minutes ago | Press Release

Sanction Against Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong is a Ruse to Protect Future Recalcitrant MPs

By Odekro
Accra, Ghana | February 14th, 2019 – Odekro is shocked by the astounding powerlessness of Parliament to gravely sanction Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (MP, Assin Central), a serial violator of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, Standing Orders of the House, and MPs Code of Conduct, for his recent contemptuous description of Parliament.

It is our considered view that the sanction approved by the House against the contemnor (Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong), in the form of a mere admonition, provides a passage of escape for future recalcitrant MPs. More disturbing is its potential to give credibility to the distasteful remarks the contemnor made against the august House.

Signed:
Odekro

