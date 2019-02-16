Mahama Describes Osafo Maafo As Hypocrite

Former President John Mahama’s office has hit back at Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo for criticizing the National Democratic Congress’ meeting with foreign diplomats on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings.

Mr. Osafo Maafo said Mr. Mahama's Wednesday meeting with diplomats to share the NDC's view of the by-election confusion was shameful and unpatriotic.

But Mr. Mahama’s office in a statement said: “it is shameful and hypocritical on the part of Mr. Osafo-Maafo that he had the temerity to decry Mr. Mahama’s meeting with diplomats the way he did.”

The statement added that this was especially hypocritical because “Senior Minister still serves in the Akufo-Addo government under whose watch state-sponsored goons with weapons and Police SWAT hunter vehicles were unleashed on voters.”

The NDC maintains that violence on the day was state-sponsored and said there were fears of an escalation of such disturbances ahead of election 2020.

The statement affirmed Mr. Mahama “acted fairly and appropriately by taking a pre-emptive step to galvanise public support to save Ghana from the looming catastrophe fueled by the NPP and its thugs ahead of the 2020 election.”

It added that the practice of opposition parties briefing the international community “is not alien to the NPP.”

What Osafo Maafo said

The Senior Minister was quite scathing in his assessment of Mr. Mahama’s decision to meet with the foreign diplomatic corps.

He insisted that Mr. Mahama’s actions were distasteful and uncalled for.

“To say the least, this is unpatriotic and shameful. It is because if he gathered Ghanaians, call it the academia or Ghanaian professionals or Ghanaian businessmen and he talked about matters of concern to him, I'll have no problem. He's a former head of state and then for a very important opinion leader but to gather foreigners and try to paint Ghana black is just not acceptable.”

Mr. Osafo Maafo also questioned why Mr. Mahama was trying to blow the confusion out of proportion.