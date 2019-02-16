Kpembewura Apologizes For Salaga Disturbances

Kpembewura Bangbage IV has unreservedly apologized to President Akufo-Addo for the disturbances at Salaga following the naming of Damongo as capital of the newly created Savannah Region.

“I apologize to the President, the Yagbonwura, the entire Gonjaland and the people of Ghana for the unruly behaviour put up by the youth of Salaga that resulted in the burning down of the NPP Office,” the Kpembewura said in a statement he personally signed.

He assured the president that he and the people of Salaga have accepted the decision to name Damongo, the seat of the King of Gonja, Yagbonwura as the regional capital of Savannah Region.

He called on the security agencies to carry out thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to book.

Kpembewura also applauded the president for carving the Savannah Region out of the Northern Region, a dream he said previous leaders of Gonjaland pursued for about 40 years.

Some angry youth in Salaga went on rampage on Tuesday, burning and destroying properties belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the president named Damango as the capital of the Savannah regional capital last Thursday.

They set fire to the NPP Constituency Office and other party properties in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region, formerly in the Northern Region.

They also burnt down the NPP Office, posters billboards and other properties of the party.

The angry youth claimed they had given the governing NPP a seat in parliament and therefore deserved to host the regional capital.

The irate youth vowed to vote against the NPP in 2020 for disappointing them.

Meanwhile, seven persons who were arrested in connection with disturbances in Salaga following the naming of Damongo as capital of the newly created Savannah Region have been transferred to Accra for further interrogations.

The Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Sulley Sambian told DAILY GUIDE that the party in the region condemns the action of the youth and would assist the police to investigate the incident.

According to Lawyer Sambian, the party in the region would not protect anybody engaged in “dastardly act.”

He cautioned the party members against seeking refuge in the party.

