Lie, Cheat And Steal Your Way To The Top

“Hmmm Prince, can you imagine, I heard one of our Directors telling our CEO that for the vacancy available at his directorate, he is reserving it for his ward who will be completing the university this year (2018) and it is not like he is joking, he really means it. Meanwhile, they have taken our CVs and have even gone through interviews on grounds of maintaining some of us but nothing has been heard so far.

This was an assertion a colleague Service Personnel made to me while on the blink of completing our service in 2018. In a staggered mood, all I could utter was “hmm! ‘3y3 as3m ooo’ (which literally in English means, it’s really a problem)”.

The antics of life has induces unfairness in anything and in the case of third world Countries like Ghana, it is even worse. Making it at the detriment of others has been the norm. Egalitarianism is now a taboo and the concern for the realization of parochial interest is now the condition of living. Jobs are for party fellows, scholarships are for children of Party Apparatchiks and surprisingly, High offices have become families’ colony of plunder. If you are not with them, then you have got nothing to receive.

Success, for sure is no accident. So it is also something that does not happen fortuitously. Therefore, the tendency to achieve it in any way possible is of high rate. In allusion, Humans are now induced to utilizing any window of opportunity for their own good without any ethical consideration. Employees are stealing, Managers are manipulating figures for their enrichment, Academic certification being falsified, scamming on rampage, and Politicians have become sophists who are just deluding the gullible masses with their Sophistry all in the name of power and for their personal aggrandizement. What gives me the creeps about this is, it becoming the order of life. With the chant “it is normal” by every youth of this nation in particular, presupposes that, this principle is stained in our lives and it will take a miracle for its extirpation.

One thing that I personally believe is that, the facts that everybody is or want to lie, cheat and steal their way to the top does not necessarily mean you and I should follow suit. Upon coming to terms with the reality, you and I have to be the exception and create a change. Yes, we have to take opportunities, and we have not to quit but the most important thing is we have to be different. To the best of my knowledge, people who are known to have made or making huge differences are the ones that strive to defy the norm.

As a Ghanaian youth, I urge my compatriots not to be conformist but endeavor to do things differently. It took only Hiel of Bethel to pay the price of rebuilding the walls of Jericho once again after it was destroyed by the Jews. Therefore, with a positive mindset, we can change things for the better and make our society sanitized to an appreciable degree.

GOD BLESSES OUR MOTHERLAND!