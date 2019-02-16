Government Will Deliver On Its Mandate—Tain DCE Assures

Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Tain District Chief Executive, has reiterated that government under the leadership of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo would keep faith with Ghanaians by delivering on its mandate.

She said the president will surely justify the confidence reposed in him.

"All promises made by the president during the campaign in 2016 would be fulfilled to the admiration of Ghanaians and I would like to urge the good people of Ghana to work hard to complement the effort of government," she said.

The DCE was speaking at the sod cutting ceremony to signify the start of work on the construction of maternity block for Seikwa Health Centre as part of efforts to address maternally related problems in the area.

She further stated that although the government is committed to giving every area its share of the national cake and make life better for everyone in the country, there is the need for philanthropists and Non- Governmental Organizations to support in fast-tracking development in the country.

The DCE indicated that she was particularly happy because she feels confident that, the project when completed will help improve maternity related issues in the area which usually results in death among women and children and many lives would be saved.

She expressed her gratitude to the philanthropist who is sponsoring the project and appeal to other philanthropists and Non - Governmental Organizations to support the district to enhance development in the area.

Dr. Kofi Annor Duku Annor, the district health director, said maternal health is essential to ensure the health of children and the family as a whole yet, many mothers in the area suffer from lack of access to health, related problems in maternal as well as the quality of care at delivery.

He was hopeful that the project when completed, will solve such problems in the area.

Nana Kwadwo Wiafe, Ankobeahene of Seikwa Traditional Council was grateful to the DCE for the numerous projects the area has benefited from and her efforts to ensure the development of the area within her few years in office.