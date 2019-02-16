Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings: The First Female President Of Ghana?

Ghana's politics had travelled a long way. From the crevices of political revolution to the stableness of democratic rule.

Since 1992, Ghana has been under the auspices of two main political parties: NDC and NPP and both had produced male presidents.

It's interesting to know that since then, no male presidential candidate had chosen a female counterpart as a running mate.

It's very clear that the opposition National Democratic Congress is likely to choose a female running mate when Mahama emerges as their flagbearer.

Nonetheless, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is the only female politician that can be considered qualified for such high office occupancy. Mrs Rawlings, had seen more politics than any other woman of this nation and had been deeply involved.

She was the first lady for eleven years under revolutionary husband Chairman Rawlings and and eight years of being a democratical elected first lady.

Considered as the most vocal and successful first lady, she was widely known for the 31st December Women's Movement which transformed many rural areas with agro businesses and other rural based industries.

Mrs Rawlings, indisputably, was the best replacement for the NDC's late Professor Mills, having contested for the flagbearership and lost in 2010. Her own party disown her and denounced her husband who made NDC NDC. They didn't realise how potential Mrs Rawlings is for future gains of the party but thought Rawlings is forcing her on them.

After the lost, she formed her own party (National Democratic Party - NDP) and though was nearly disqualified, had her name on the ballot paper in 2016. This was to test her popularity and though few voted for her, it's still an indication that she can stand on her feet when it comes to politics and governance.

I do not think she will return to her former party but if she does, the party must consider her as their potential chances of future election gains.

Ghana's fortunes of high standard of living and good governance might lye with a female president. It's clear that such ambition is clearly written on the wall pointing to Mrs Rawlings who, as it stands, has all the abilities of becoming the first female president of Ghana. She's poised and I believe Ghanaians must see the need of considering her for the presidency even if she goes independent.

I will personally advice Mrs Rawlings to start mobilizing for her party (NDP) by forming groups with resources to move from one place to another to educate the public on need for a female president. Many countries in the world had been successful with the move and I have seen results with reduction in corruption and increase in economic growth.

Ghana needs a female president and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is the only known Ghanaian female politician more than ready to ascend the highest office of the country: Presidency.