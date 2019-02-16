East Gonja Assembly Gets Support From USAID RING

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-Resiliency in Northern Ghana (RING) Project has presented six motorbikes and office materials to the six zonal councils of the East Gonja Municipality of the Northern Region.

The items worth over GH¢100, 000 according to USAID - RING Project, aimed at equipping the zonal councils to increase revenue generation for the Assembly.

The Zonal Councils include Salaga Zonal Council, Kpariba Zonal Council, Bunjai Zonal Council, Kpembe Zonal Council Mankango and Kafaba Zonal Council received a motorbike, printer, notebooks, papers, and office shelves.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items to the assembly members in these zonal areas in Salaga, the Municipal Chief Executive Mohammed Tamimu applauded the US government for the numerous interventions to alleviate poverty in the area

"Governance starts at the grassroots and the items will help facilitate the work of the assembly members to help the assembly carry out its mandate," he said.

He charged the assembly members to sensitize members of their electoral areas to ensure they understand payment of revenue as a civic responsibility.

"I also urge you to educate the people on why they should pay revenue to the assembly and also monitor the revenue collectors to ensure monies paid gets to the assembly".

Speaking on behalf of the assembly members, the Assemblyman for the Bau Electoral Area, Mohammed Inusah, thanked USAID for their support and indicated it will go a long way to deal with leakages in the system.

“This support will help us move to the interior communities and collect revenue for the assembly so that we when we are involved, we can track leakages"

He assured the items will be put to good use to serve the purpose for the donation.

The Resiliency in Northern Ghana (RING) is a 5-year integrated project and partnership effort under the Feed the Future Initiative funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) designed to contribute to the Government of Ghana's efforts to sustainably reduce poverty and improve nutrition in the Northern Region.

The project's goal is to improve the livelihoods and nutritional status of vulnerable households in targeted communities.