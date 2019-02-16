20 Female Start-up Enterprises Receive Support From Innohub fLab

Some 20 female entrepreneurs between 20 and 30 years, who have started innovative and technologically-based-businesses are receiving financial support from Innohub fLab Incubator programme to scale up their businesses. The beneficiaries would be taken through a six-month intensive training to hone their skills in software development, communication and business skills.

The project, which is funded by the German Development Co-operation (GIZ), would also offer mentorship and coaching, incubation and acceleration to them to ensure that they built sustainable companies.

Speaking at a ceremony, in Accra, to launch the programme, Mr Nelson Amo, the Chief Executive Officer of Innohub fLab, said the beneficiaries would also be taken through sessions in product application, software development, business development, access to market and professional support services.

They would also receive training in Minimum Viable Product (MVP), Market Strategy and developing a three-year business plan.

At the end of the workshop, Mr Amo said each start-up team would present a pitch on its business model before a panel of advisors for their feedback towards improving their business models.

Madam Hannah Ackah and Mr Emmanuel Danso, who established Borla Daakye, a waste management start-up business based in Awoshie, a suburb of Accra, told the Ghana News Agency that, their company focused on segregating and creating value for waste.

They said they had been operating since October 2018, and were looking for a viable organisation to partner them, and were grateful that Incubator project had presented a golden opportunity to scale up their business.

'Our business concept has been accepted by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Festival,' they revealed.

Madam Rhema Adedie, another participant, and Founder of Real Point Studio based in Kwashieman, a suburb of Accra, said her firm, which had been in existence for the past two year, provided branding and advertising services to companies.

Therefore, she was looking for an avenue to promote her goods and services by using animation and other multi-media technologies.

She said it had worked for Hyper City GH and Clean Ghana Ambassadors, saying; 'We have also been introducing our concept to many platforms with the loudest voices to push the agenda'.

—GNA