Court Frees Akwasi Nyantakyi

Akwasi Nyantakyi, a cleaner who was accused of defiling a 10-year-old girl at Ringway Estates in Osu has been acquitted and discharged by a Circuit Court in Accra.

This was after the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku had found Nyantakyi not guilty on the charge of defilement.

Mrs Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye, read the judgement on behalf of Mrs Adjin- Doku.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire who led the prosecution said the complainant is the victim's mother.

He said Nyantakyi resides in the same house with the victim and her mother at Osu and that Nyantakyi and one Akwasi Agyemang are family members residing in victim's father's boys' quarters.

The Prosecution said on May 4, last year, at about 1500 hours the victim went to the wash her hands at a tap near the boys' quarters and met Nyantakyi there.

Prosecution said Nyantakyi fondled the victim's body. The victim however took Nyantakyi's hand off her.

According to prosecution, Nyantakyi then pulled the victim into the corridor of the boys' quarters carried her on his lap and had sex with her.

The prosecution said the victim saw blood stains in her pants when she went to bath later that evening.

The Prosecution said again on the 5th of May last year, the victim saw blood stains and this time reported the matter to her mother who also lodged a complainant with the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit, Accra where a medical report form was issued to her to seek medical care for the victim.

He said Nyantakyi was later arrested by the Police.

In another development the same court has acquitted and discharged one Augustine Atta, a driver's mate who was being held for having sex with a 14-year-old girl at Madina Social Welfare.

In a judgement, the court held that it found Atta not guilty on the charge of defilement.

Atta was said to have pulled the victim into his room and had sex with her after he sent the alleged victim to buy him food on July 4, 2017 at Madina.

—GNA